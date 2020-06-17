Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 997,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.85% of Tetra Tech worth $70,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $77.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.15. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $99.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $584.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

In related news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $795,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,351 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $95,326.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,756.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

