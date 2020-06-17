Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 642,592 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,637,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642,592 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $67,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU stock opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $54.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.