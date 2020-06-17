Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 496,740 Shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,960,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 496,740 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 3.73% of ASGN worth $69,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in ASGN by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 43,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ASGN from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ASGN from $78.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of ASGN from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of ASGN from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ASGN has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $63.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. ASGN Inc has a 1-year low of $29.04 and a 1-year high of $72.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average of $56.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.31.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. ASGN had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $990.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASGN Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $655,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 500 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $27,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,152.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,203 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

