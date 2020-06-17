Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 49,071 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 727,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 49,071 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.08% of T-Mobile Us worth $61,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter valued at about $794,509,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,804,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,494,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,896 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 113.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,219,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $270,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,272 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 24.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,969,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $668,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,284,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $257,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $102.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.73. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $106.72. The firm has a market cap of $129.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.30.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Barclays set a $94.00 price target on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.55.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

