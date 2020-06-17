Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 312,979 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 18.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,419,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 312,979 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in WNS were worth $60,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its position in WNS by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 2,074.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $54.94 on Wednesday. WNS has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.86 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WNS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of WNS from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on WNS from $77.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on WNS from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $81.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

