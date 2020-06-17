Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 30,274 Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,274 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.65% of Cable One worth $60,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 2,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,105.00 price objective (up previously from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,850.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,651.43.

CABO opened at $1,806.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,830.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1,653.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Cable One Inc has a 12 month low of $1,031.39 and a 12 month high of $2,044.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.40 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.20 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Cable One’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

In other Cable One news, SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $2,288,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $647,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,249 shares of company stock worth $5,611,078 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

