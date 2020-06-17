Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 22,732 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,792,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,732 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.60% of Nucor worth $64,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $163,844,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,217,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,968,000 after acquiring an additional 749,893 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,336,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,437,000 after acquiring an additional 729,556 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,400,000 after acquiring an additional 417,799 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,357,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,644,000 after acquiring an additional 409,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nucor from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average of $45.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

