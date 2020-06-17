Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 21,000 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.99% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $64,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 384.9% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000.

VCR stock opened at $196.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.73. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $118.99 and a one year high of $207.41.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

