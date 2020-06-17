Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 15,762 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,149,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,762 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $69,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,151,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,794 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 272,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,575,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,701,000 after acquiring an additional 133,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 370,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of NNN stock opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.65. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.19.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.35 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 40.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. ValuEngine raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.