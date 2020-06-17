Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 239,375 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 3.65% of Saia worth $69,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,687,000 after acquiring an additional 19,458 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Saia by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Saia by 24.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 922,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,805,000 after acquiring an additional 180,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $108.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.10 and a 200 day moving average of $90.66. Saia Inc has a 1 year low of $58.96 and a 1 year high of $119.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Saia Inc will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $111,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,227 shares in the company, valued at $584,117.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $1,006,486.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Saia from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Saia from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.