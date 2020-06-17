Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 239,375 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 3.65% of Saia worth $69,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,687,000 after acquiring an additional 19,458 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Saia by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Saia by 24.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 922,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,805,000 after acquiring an additional 180,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period.
Shares of SAIA stock opened at $108.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.10 and a 200 day moving average of $90.66. Saia Inc has a 1 year low of $58.96 and a 1 year high of $119.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.12.
In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $111,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,227 shares in the company, valued at $584,117.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $1,006,486.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Saia from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Saia from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.38.
About Saia
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
