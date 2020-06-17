Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,192,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,637 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.68% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $62,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,888,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,287,000 after acquiring an additional 508,722 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 854,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,728,000 after purchasing an additional 35,714 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 110.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,087,000 after purchasing an additional 442,289 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 810,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,398,000 after buying an additional 234,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,873,000 after buying an additional 405,862 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYD stock opened at $58.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.07. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 1 year low of $41.36 and a 1 year high of $66.34.

