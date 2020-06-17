Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 507,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,919 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $65,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,693,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,299,000 after purchasing an additional 64,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,064,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,264,000 after purchasing an additional 87,998 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,158,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,225,000 after buying an additional 46,631 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,394,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH stock opened at $183.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $215.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $1,025,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,191.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PH. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.88.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.