Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 609,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.61% of CoreSite Realty worth $70,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth $6,139,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 459.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COR. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $120.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.30. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $128.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.65 and its 200-day moving average is $115.00.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 32.98%. The business had revenue of $147.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

In other news, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $875,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,691.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 1,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,191.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,634,135 shares of company stock worth $561,204,213. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.