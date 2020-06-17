Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 511,978 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,474,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,978 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $68,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,468,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 165.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,216,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,997 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $57,137,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,881,000 after purchasing an additional 799,392 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $26,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRL shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $51.53.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.45%.

In related news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $566,202.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,996.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,265,361.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,070.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,825 shares of company stock valued at $7,458,949. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.