Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 632,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 755,724 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.33% of DTE Energy worth $60,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its position in DTE Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $106.02 on Wednesday. DTE Energy Co has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.12.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $40,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,229. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.69.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.