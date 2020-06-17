Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,485,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,338 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.09% of Neenah worth $64,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Neenah in the 4th quarter worth $18,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Neenah by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,195,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,563,000 after acquiring an additional 101,891 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Neenah by 424.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 85,061 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Neenah by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,144,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,629,000 after purchasing an additional 74,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 989.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67,672 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Neenah news, CFO Paul F. Desantis bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.63 per share, with a total value of $297,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,571.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NP shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Neenah to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NP stock opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $878.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.41. Neenah Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.42.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter. Neenah had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neenah Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

