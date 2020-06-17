Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,376,046 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,301 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $60,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.4746 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.23%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VOD. Standpoint Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. New Street Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

