Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $61.89 Million Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,104 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.71% of J & J Snack Foods worth $61,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter worth about $460,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 137,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CL King upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. J & J Snack Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Gerard Garfield Law sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total transaction of $1,274,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,424.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JJSF opened at $131.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.00. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $196.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.57.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.52). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

