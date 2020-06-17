Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $60.30 Million Stake in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,367,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495,830 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.71% of BJs Wholesale Club worth $60,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 457.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BJ. Wolfe Research raised BJs Wholesale Club to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura upped their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. BJs Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.84.

BJ stock opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.31. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $38.35.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.32. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 24,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $861,597.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $36,912.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,455.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 684,469 shares of company stock valued at $18,355,448. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

