Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.34% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $66,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 42.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 47 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WTM opened at $853.95 on Wednesday. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $629.21 and a 52-week high of $1,168.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $905.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,001.87.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Morgan W. Davis purchased 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $840.00 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

