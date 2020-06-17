Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stake in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,828,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,823 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.46% of Chewy worth $68,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 17,783.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,512,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,945 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,437,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Chewy by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,228,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,636,000 after buying an additional 1,265,802 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Chewy by 449.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,109,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,594,000 after buying an additional 907,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Chewy by 69.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,980,000 after buying an additional 820,171 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy stock opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.25. Chewy Inc has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average is $33.91.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chewy Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, April 17th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Chewy from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.