Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 99.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,714,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856,279 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.05% of Hexcel worth $63,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 74.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.52. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.29 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. Hexcel’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $393,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Hexcel from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hexcel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

