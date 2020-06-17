Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,354,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,145 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.76% of IAA worth $70,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IAA by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,761,000 after purchasing an additional 46,257 shares during the period. Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,714,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its holdings in IAA by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 228,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after buying an additional 76,626 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in IAA by 2.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,520,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,524,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in IAA by 445.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 203,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 166,476 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IAA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens decreased their price target on IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 target price on shares of IAA in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

NYSE:IAA opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. IAA has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $51.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average of $41.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion and a PE ratio of 27.56.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $366.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.19 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 125.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAA will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

