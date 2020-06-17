Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,103,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,570 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.37% of Fastenal worth $65,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,910,000 after buying an additional 31,137 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Fastenal by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 448,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after purchasing an additional 147,632 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

NASDAQ FAST opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.31. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $43.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

In related news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $190,679.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,267.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,099 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.