Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,632,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729,101 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.79% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $64,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,255,000 after purchasing an additional 105,870 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 201,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period.

XMLV opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $31.91 and a 12-month high of $55.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.42.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.