Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 8,164 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,324,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.32% of Lamar Advertising worth $67,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 80.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising Co has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $406.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LAMR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,127,440.00. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.