Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 536,307 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,943,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536,307 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst were worth $66,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst during the first quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 17.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 26,619 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 18.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst alerts:

NYSE BTT opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average is $23.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.