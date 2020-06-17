Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 25,882 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,065,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,882 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.72% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $61,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 309.0% in the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average of $57.88. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $59.86.

