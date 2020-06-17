Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 694,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,372 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.78% of Gartner worth $69,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 339.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Gartner by 31.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IT opened at $120.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.55. Gartner Inc has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $307,305.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.60.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

