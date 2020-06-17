Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 2,399,787 Shares of Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) by 246.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,373,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399,787 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.92% of Clarivate Analytics worth $69,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 52,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,839,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,131 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,325,000. Bank of Marin bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCC opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. Clarivate Analytics PLC has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Clarivate Analytics had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a positive return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $240.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.31 million. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Clarivate Analytics PLC will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Clarivate Analytics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clarivate Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Clarivate Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

