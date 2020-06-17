Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 224,048 Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 645,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 224,048 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.88% of Everbridge worth $68,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $133.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -70.87 and a beta of 0.52. Everbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $59.85 and a 52-week high of $165.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.82 and its 200 day moving average is $106.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Everbridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.38.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.79, for a total value of $843,747.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,438.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $2,456,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,729 shares of company stock worth $8,155,060 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

