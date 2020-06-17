Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stake in Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,295,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,435 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 11.74% of Atreca worth $54,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atreca by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,863,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,841,000 after acquiring an additional 551,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Atreca by 142.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 166,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Atreca by 772.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 122,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atreca by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 45,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Atreca by 149.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 28,897 shares in the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atreca alerts:

In related news, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $120,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $81,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 441,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,171,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,187 shares of company stock worth $1,462,796 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

BCEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Atreca in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.70.

Shares of BCEL opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08. Atreca has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $29.35.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). Equities research analysts expect that Atreca will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Atreca Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.