Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 987,837 Shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,950,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 987,837 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.44% of Cabot worth $50,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Cabot by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cabot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Cabot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cabot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBT stock opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. Cabot Corp has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cabot Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

CBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Cabot from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cabot from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Cabot from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

