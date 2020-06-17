Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 894,594 Shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,192,581 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 894,594 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 12.17% of Banc of California worth $49,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Banc of California by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 287,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANC opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $538.18 million, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.87. Banc of California Inc has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). Banc of California had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Banc of California Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Banc of California from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

