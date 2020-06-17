Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 83,231 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 83,231 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.06% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $58,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $109.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.47. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $56.82 and a one year high of $127.25.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.40). Equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -9.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.