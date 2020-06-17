Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 40,494 Shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,104,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,494 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 4.63% of BMC Stock worth $55,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMCH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BMC Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BMC Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in BMC Stock by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BMC Stock in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in BMC Stock by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BMCH opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.72.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $920.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. BMC Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David E. Flitman bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 138,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,684.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy D. Johnson bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,593 shares in the company, valued at $183,364.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMCH. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

