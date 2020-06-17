Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 3,658,694 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 68.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,676,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,658,694 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $53,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FND. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,662,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,086,000 after acquiring an additional 299,619 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,424,000.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In related news, President Lisa Laube sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $2,673,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 159,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,681.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 3,376,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $142,506,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,742,585 shares of company stock worth $290,858,947 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $56.49 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $62.62. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.98.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $554.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on FND shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.