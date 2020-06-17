Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 198,500 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 198,500 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 9.15% of Argan worth $49,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Argan by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,282,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,495,000 after buying an additional 569,531 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Argan by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,291,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,831,000 after purchasing an additional 393,910 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Argan by 9.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 666,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,041,000 after purchasing an additional 55,960 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Argan by 374.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 42,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Argan by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 40,131 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $47.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average is $39.21.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The construction company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Argan had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $60.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.91) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

In related news, Director Peter W. Getsinger purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

