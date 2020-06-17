Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,668,072 Shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,675,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,668,072 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 9.77% of Blucora worth $56,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Blucora in the 4th quarter worth about $1,522,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blucora in the 4th quarter worth about $17,298,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,788,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blucora alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BCOR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blucora from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Blucora in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $630.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Blucora Inc has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.90.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.68). Blucora had a negative net margin of 43.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $263.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Blucora Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.