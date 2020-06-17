Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Position in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,322,643 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 238,444 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 4.63% of R1 RCM worth $48,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,100 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 44.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,342 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 427,010 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 62.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,457 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 451,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 131.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 115,939 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 65,739 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. R1 RCM Inc has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 174.42%. The firm had revenue of $320.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on RCM. ValuEngine raised shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

