Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 358,420 Shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,221,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,420 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 3.67% of Monro worth $53,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000.

Get Monro alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $56.93 on Wednesday. Monro Inc has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $89.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.83.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.20 million. Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monro Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Monro from $71.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Monro from $68.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.