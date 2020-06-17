Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 28,156 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 250.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,156 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Booking worth $53,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,110,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Booking by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. Capital International Sarl grew its position in Booking by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,673.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,565.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,706.64. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,712.81.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

