Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 1,966,305 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 77.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,513,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966,305 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $58,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $41.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.38 million. Analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

In related news, Director Scott A. Estes acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $507,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,617 shares in the company, valued at $540,809.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Sautel bought 18,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $220,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 240,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,152.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 65,825 shares of company stock valued at $814,556 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

