Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 19,172 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,342,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,172 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.24% of Kirby worth $58,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in Kirby by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,439,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,969,000 after acquiring an additional 65,349 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,672,079 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $116,155,000 after acquiring an additional 244,566 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Kirby by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,057,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $184,176,000 after acquiring an additional 28,353 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 922,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,083,000 after acquiring an additional 55,266 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Kirby by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 720,670 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Kirby from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kirby from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kirby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In other news, VP Kim B. Clarke purchased 1,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.07 per share, for a total transaction of $52,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,656 shares in the company, valued at $190,367.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $31,387.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.87. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $92.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Kirby had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $643.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

