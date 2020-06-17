Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 163,714 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,158,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,714 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 4.14% of Forward Air worth $58,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,200,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Forward Air by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 717,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,350,000 after purchasing an additional 151,027 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Forward Air by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 304,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,306,000 after purchasing an additional 109,666 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 21,480.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 99,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 2,420.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 81,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.09. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $72.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). Forward Air had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $342.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Forward Air’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $70.00.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

