Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 122,111 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,492,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,111 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 3.47% of Spectrum Brands worth $54,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth $1,226,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 27.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 648,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,712,000 after purchasing an additional 213,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $64.72. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.30.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.58. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $937.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

Several research firms have commented on SPB. Cfra downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

