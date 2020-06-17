Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New $53.43 Million Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,175,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,427,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.55% of Live Nation Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 869,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $699,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 894,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,669,000 after purchasing an additional 302,000 shares during the period. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,001,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $3,642,181.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,472,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,964,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. G.Research dropped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

LYV opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.29 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

