Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Position in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,874,048 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 889,026 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank were worth $54,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BXS opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48. Bancorpsouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $244.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.90 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Monday, April 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Bancorpsouth Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

