Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,166 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.18% of SBA Communications worth $54,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,085,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,163,000 after acquiring an additional 42,187 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,462,000 after buying an additional 89,680 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,777,000 after buying an additional 262,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $227,897,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 881,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,104,000 after buying an additional 93,368 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications stock opened at $299.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $296.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.05. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $205.20 and a one year high of $323.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3,741.66 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. New Street Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.19.

In other news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total value of $21,387,669.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,946,011.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 49,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $15,115,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,299 shares in the company, valued at $36,081,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 271,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,603,005. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

