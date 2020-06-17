Wellington Management Group LLP Has $61.12 Million Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 205.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,917,252 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,305,311 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $61,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $7,469,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,829 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

LEVI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Shares of LEVI opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $23.74.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

